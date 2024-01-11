Home

Sanjay Dutt Performs Pind Daan For Parents Sunil and Nargis, Visits Vishnupad Temple in Gaya

Sanjay Dutt was recently seen in Gaya where he performed Pind Daan for his parents Sunil and Nargis. The actor performed all the rituals.

Bollywood’s renowned actor, Sanjay Dutt, was recently spotted at Vishnupad Temple in Gaya, Bihar. The actor visited the religious site with a specific purpose – to perform Pind Daan, a Hindu ritual offering homage to ancestors, for his parents. It’s noteworthy that this ceremony is exclusively conducted at three sacred sites in Gaya: the Phalgu River, Vishnupad Temple, and the Akshay Vat Tree. During the spiritual ceremony, the actor sought peace for the departed souls.

A video circulating on the internet captures the actor performing the rituals for his parents, surrounded by a security entourage. The ritual typically takes about two hours to complete. For those unfamiliar, Sanjay Dutt’s mother, Nargis Dutt, passed away in 1981, while his father, Sunil Dutt, died in 2005.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Bihar | Actor Sanjay Dutt offered prayers at Vishnupad Temple in Gaya and performed ‘Pind Daan’ of his parents and ancestors today. pic.twitter.com/2j3Uz9hk5c — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

After the completion of the ritual, the actor encountered a crowd on his way out. When asked about the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple scheduled for January 22, 2024, the actor responded to the media, saying, “Bahot achhi baat hain” (That’s a very good thing) and also echoed ‘Jai Bhole Nath’ slogans.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Gaya, Bihar | “It is a good thing…I will definitely go,” says actor Sanjay Dutt when asked about Ram Temple ‘pranpratishtha’ ceremony and if he will go to Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/LbBng8sLR4 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

Meanwhile, regarding Sanjay Dutt’s professional front, he will be seen in the sci-fi horror comedy film titled ‘The Virgin Tree.’ Apart from Dutt, the movie features Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in key roles. Speaking about the film, Dutt said, “I always wanted to encourage young, fresh talent in the industry, and with this film, we launch a new director with a fresh vision. He has put together an eclectic cast, and I wish them the best time and a glorious shoot ahead.”

Sanjay was last seen in Thalapthy Vijay’s ‘Leo,’ where he played the antagonist. He also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster ‘Jawan.’ Transitioning from lead roles in Hindi cinema, he has now embraced antagonist roles. His portrayal of Adheera in Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ received widespread acclaim. In 2024, he is set to release a diverse range of films.

