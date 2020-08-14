Megastar Sanjay Dutt who has been recently diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, plans to leave the country ASAP for his medical treatment. However, he has a few work commitments that he will be wrapping up before leaving for the US. Before taking a break for medical treatment, Sanjay Dutt plans to wrap up the dubbing work of his upcoming film, Sadak 2. A source close to the actor said, “Sanjay will complete the last leg of dubbing for his film Sadak 2 by next week, before going on a medical break. He is overwhelmed with the outpouring of love coming his way ever since the news of his illness came out. This support is motivating him, even more, to give his fans his best through his work”. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt's Cousin Zaheeba Speaks on His Health Condition, Says 'He Has to Complete His Duties Towards His Kids'

On August 11, Dutt, who was hospitalised last weekend due to breathing problems and chest discomfort, shared that he is taking a break for medical treatment. Although the actor or his family members haven't revealed anything officially, industry insider Komal Nahta wrote on his verified Twitter account: "Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let's pray for his speedy recovery".

Ever since the news of his health came out, there has been an outpouring of love and well wishes from colleagues, fans and admirers. Sanju's wife Maanayata Dutt released a long statement stating that even though it is a setback, they will emerge as a winner. She states that the family has gone through a lot in the past and this too shall pass. She further requests Sanju's fans not to fall prey to speculations and unwanted rumours. The note reads, "I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju's speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju's fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support."

“Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity”, she concluded.

Sanjay’s upcoming film, Sadak 2 marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director after two decades. The film stars his daughters Alia and Pooja Bhatt along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Sadak 2 is a sequel of the 1991 hit, Sadak, starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

The trailer of Sadak 2 has been facing social media ire, and garnered more than 4.4 million dislikes in less than a day of being launched on YouTube. However, it’s trending on number 1. It is getting trolled, and parody posters of the film are going viral. In fact, the hashtag #boycottsadak2 has been trending on Twitter ever since the film’s first look was announced.

The film is slated to release on August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.