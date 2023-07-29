Home

Double ISMART: Sanjay Dutt sported a funky hairdo and a beard, he looks ultra-stylish in a suit adorned with earrings, rings, an expensive watch, and a tattoo on his face and fingers.

Sanjay Dutt’s first look in the movie ‘Double iSmart‘ as Big Bull showcases the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. The poster exudes an air of power and style, portraying Sanjay Dutt as a formidable character. Sporting a funky hairdo and a beard, he looks ultra-stylish in a suit adorned with earrings, rings, an expensive watch, and a tattoo on his face and fingers. The overall appearance exudes fierceness, and his character is not afraid to take risks, as evidenced by him smoking a cigar in the poster, despite being surrounded by guns pointed towards him.

The caption “Big Bull” further emphasizes that Sanjay Dutt’s role in the film is substantial and likely to be a pivotal one. Puri Jagannadh, known for presenting his actors in a mass-appealing way, seems to have crafted an intriguing and powerful character for Sanjay Dutt in this sci-fi mass entertainer.

Sanjay Dutt expressed his excitement about working with director Puri Jagannadh and the lead actor Ram, and he takes immense pride in playing the role of the Big Bull. The mention of a “sci-fi mass entertainer” suggests that the movie is likely to offer a blend of action, drama, and science-fiction elements. The caption read, “It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ramsayz 🤗. Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART.”

It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ramsayz 🤗 Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking… pic.twitter.com/SrIAJv6yy1 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 29, 2023



The film is set to release on March 8, 2024, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, and it will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, ensuring a wide reach for the movie.

