Sanju Baba turns 61! The Khalnayak actor Sanjay Dutt is one of the versatile actors in Bollywood. His swag, style, dapper looks are copied by millions of his fans. He has always won hearts with his impeccable acting skills. The actor was born on July 29, 1959 and has been ruling the industry for almost 40 years. Starting from his debut in Rocky to Panipat, here's a list of Sanjay Dutt's movies that you can watch on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney +Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5.

Kaante- Amazon Prime

Released in 2002, Kaante film is directed by Sanjay Gupta, written by Milap Zaveri, and starring an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kumar Gaurav, Namrata Singh Gujral, Rati Agnihotri and Malaika Arora.

Panipat – Netflix

Released in 2019, Panipat film is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon, it depicts the events that took place during the Third Battle of Panipat.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 – Zee5

Released in 2018, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is a romantic thriller drama starring Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill and Chitrangada Singh. In the third installment of the series, the game of deceit turns uglier as the saheb and biwi face their greatest challenge ever as they confront a dreaded enemy.

Lamhaa : The Untold Story Of Kashmir – Zee5

Released in 2010, Lamhaa is an action thriller movie starring Sanjay Dutt, Bipasha Basu, Shernaz Patel and Kunal Kapoor. Vikram, an intelligence officer, is sent to Kashmir on a special mission where he gets help from Aziza, a local girl.

Khalnayak – Zee5

Released in 1993, Khalnayak is an action thriller movie starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Raakhee and others. A police officer arrests a dangerous gangster who escapes from prison threatening the inspector’s reputation. His girlfriend goes under-cover in order to restore her boyfriend’s name. She finds out that the gangster is a good man. He narrates his story; he became a criminal after being corrupted by his boss in childhood as he was poor. The female inspector helps him escape. Khalnayak Trivia – The movie’s song ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ got Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik, the best female playback award. This award created history as this was the only time when two playback singers in Bollywood shared an award.

Rocky – Zee5

Released in 1981, Rocky was Sanjay Dutt’s debut film and was directed by Sunil Dutt himself. The romantic action movie also stars Reena Roy, Tina Munim, Sunil Dutt and Shakti Kapoor.

Pitaah- Zee5

Pitaah is a 2002 Hindi drama film starring Sanjay Duty, Nandita Das and Om Puri. The story revolves around Rudra, a poor labourer whose daughter is brutally raped by Zamindar’s two sons. The Zamindar bribes the doctor and an inspector to be submit report in his favour. Will Rudra get justice or would he take the law into own hands to punish the culprits.

Kurukshetra – Hotstar

Released in 2002, The film is based on an honest cop, ACP Prithviraj singh who is presented in court for murdering the CM and opposition leader Sambhaji Yadav. When he discloses the truth, the whole court is left aghast.

Khauff – Hotstar

Released in 2000, Khauff is directed by Sanjay Gupta, starring Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala. It was a remake of the Hollywood film The Juror.

Munna Bhai MBBS- Netflix

Released in 2003, Munna Bhai MBBS was received with open arms by the audience. Sanjay Dutt, along with his sidekick, Arshad Warsi take us on a laughter ride in this Bollywood masterpiece.

Agneepath- Netflix

Agneepath was released in 2012. It featured Sanjay in a negative role. Through his impeccable acting and convincing villain role, Dutt proved that he can do justice to any kind of role. The film also starred Hrithik Roshan, late actor Om Puri, Priyanka Chopra and Rishi Kapoor.