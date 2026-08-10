Sanjay Dutt’s birthday wish for Trishala is all things emotional: ‘No matter how old…’

On daughter Trishala Dutt's birthday, Sanjay Dutt shares a heartwarming post on Instagram. She is daughter from his first marriage to late actor Richa Sharma. She is a licensed psychotherapist based in New York.

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Sanjay Dutt with his daughter Trishala Dutt (PC- Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his daughter Trishala Dutt on Monday. Sharing a few pictures with her on Instagram, the actor celebrated their special father-daughter bond. Sanjay wrote, “No matter how old you get, you’ll always be my little girl. Happy birthday @trishaladutt love you always.”

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt’s daughter from his first marriage to late actor Richa Sharma. She is a licensed psychotherapist based in New York and specialises in anxiety, depression, substance abuse, OCD, and relationship, marital and family issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Trishala Dutt on losing her mother at 8

Trishala recently opened up about her childhood, the loss of her mother, being bullied at school and the challenges that came with being Sanjay Dutt’s daughter. Trishala lost her mother, Richa Sharma, when she was just eight years old. Richa died of a brain tumour after being diagnosed with the disease in 1989.

Speaking about the difficult period during the latest episode of the podcast Inside Thoughts Out Loud, Trishala said, “My mother passed away in 1996 when I was 8 years old; she died from a brain tumour. She was diagnosed in 1989. When they found out, I was already in grade 4. That type of brain cancer is one of the deadliest and most aggressive. Dad was splitting his time between India and the US. He was back and forth because he was working, and it was hard to stay here for her entire treatment while also being an actor back home.”

Trishala also spoke about how losing her mother at such a young age affected her emotionally. She said the loss led to mental stress, anxiety and weight issues, which she later had to deal with during high school.

At the time, Sanjay Dutt was also balancing his acting career in India with his responsibilities in the US. He could not stay in America full-time and had to travel between the two countries. Trishala said she turned to food to cope with the loss, which eventually led to weight gain. She also recalled facing public scrutiny and bullying because of her appearance. Speaking about how she felt at the time, Trishala said she “just didn’t look the part of Sanjay Dutt’s daughter.”

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Aakhri Sawal. The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang and presented by Nikhil Nanda. It is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, with the story, screenplay and dialogues written by Utkarsh Naithani.

Before this, Sanjay received praise for his role as SP Chaudhary Aslam Khan in the Dhurandhar franchise. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, Dhurandhar was released in India on December 5, 2025. The film featured Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. The second instalment, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released in March 2026 and further added to the franchise’s global success.