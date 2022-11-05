Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Trishala Dutt Looks Gorgeous in Plunging Neckline Leather Jumpsuit- HOT PICS
Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt looks smoking hot in a black jumpsuit. See party pictures
Sanjay Dutt’s eldest daughter Trishala Dutt has been at the top of Google searches – all credit goes to her sizzling hot and sexy pictures and glamorous Instagram posts. Ever since Trishala made her Instagram profile public, she has been treating her followers with jaw-dropping and drool-worthy pictures in sizzling outfits. This time, the stunning star kid wore a plunging neckline black jumpsuit that’s going viral on social media. While sharing some hotness on Instagram, Trishala wrote, “tonight’s mood 🖤 #leather 😈”.
Trishala Dutt’s stunning hot photos
Trishala Dutt is an avid social media user and keeps sharing pictures of her flaunting her stretch marks. She had written, “My stretch marks are a sign that once upon a time, my body was growing faster & simultaneously where my skin failed to catch up with it’s growth that now has left permanent tears/scars.”
On the personal front, Trishala is Sanjay and late Richa Sharma’s daughter. In 1996, Richa died of a brain tumour. Trishala lives in the US, where she was raised by her maternal grandparents.
