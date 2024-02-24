Home

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Can’t Get Enough of Indian Musical Instruments, Here’s Why

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is revered as the rightful heir to Indian cinema, upholding the heritage of iconic filmmakers while integrating contemporary sensibilities into his works.

Happy Birthday to one of the most talented directors of the Bollywood industry – Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The director turned a year older today. Known for his visually extravagant films, Bhansali’s musical compositions, frequently embellished with traditional instruments, serve as the soulful core of his cinematic storytelling. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is hailed as the authentic torchbearer of Indian cinema, upholding the tradition of iconic filmmakers while imbuing his works with a contemporary flair.

With his intricately designed films, Bhansali portrays the enduring elegance and cultural depth of India, striking a chord with global audiences. Having said that, one of the most essential things in SLB’s film is the music which not only makes people groove on the beats but also delivers motions and storytelling. With a keen ear for soulful rhythms and melody, the director seamlessly integrates music into his narratives, elevating the cinematic experience to new heights.

Bhansali frequently leans towards traditional Indian instruments in his compositions, infusing his music with a distinct authenticity and richness. The soulful resonance of the sitar, the haunting melodies of the sarangi, the rhythmic beats of the tabla, and the ethereal notes of the flute blend harmoniously, forming a symphony that deeply connects with the essence of India.

Meanwhile, as Sanjay Leela Bhansali turns a year older, several B-town celebs have wished the director a very happy birthday, one among them was Sanjeed, who will be featuring in SLB’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Sharing the wish, the actress wrote, “You super human You are a gift for every actor and I got it. You have made a lasting impact on my life. Will never forget your kindness and patience. Thank you for always believing in me and pushing me to reach my full potential. Thank you for connecting me with myself on a deeper level. Your dedication and love for your work is impeccable. Stay you Nobody likes you. Happy birthday sir.”

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda)



Sanjay Leela Bhansali is now all set to work on Love and War featuring Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles.

