Sanjay Leela Bhansali Introduces His Label ‘Bhansali Music,’ Says, ‘Want Audience To Experience Same Joy’

Renowned for his visually captivating films and enchanting music, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has introduced his own music label named Bhansali Music.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is one of the most celebrated directors is now set to venture into the music as well. On Thursday, the director took to his official handle of X (formerly known as Twitter) and revealed the news. Through this venture, the director aims to extend his creative talent even in music. Also, Sanjay Leela Bhansali aims to work with renowned music artists in order to produce memorable compositions for films and independent albums.

It is no hidden fact, that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has created some of the best-ever films including Padmaavat, Gangubai Kathiawadi and others. Now, as he steps into the industry of music, fans are expecting some mind-blowing musical compositions to be released. From the majestic allure of “Deewani Mastani” to the haunting melodies of “Black,” Bhansali’s musical compositions reverberate with profound emotion, intricately interwoven into the tapestry of his films.

“Music brings me great joy and peace. It’s an integral part of my being. I am now launching my own music label “Bhansali Music.” I wish the audience to experience the same joy and spiritual connect that I feel when I listen to or create music.” ~ Sanjay Leela Bhansali… pic.twitter.com/BC4b1UYTXk — BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) March 7, 2024

Collaborations with esteemed composers such as Ismail Darbar, Monty Sharma, and even himself have birthed some of Hindi cinema’s most iconic and melodious tracks. Whether it’s the opulence of “Deewani Mastani” from “Bajirao Mastani,” the enchantment of “Lal Ishq,” or the vibrant hues of “Ghoomar” from “Padmaavat,” Bhansali’s music resonates with profound depth and fervour. Sanjay Leela Bhansali enjoys a massive fan following, which is not just limited to India, but also worldwide.

Speaking about the launch of Bhansali Music, the director said, “Music brings me great joy and peace. It’s an integral part of my being. I am now launching my own music label “Bhansali Music” I wish the audience to experience the same joy and spiritual connection that I feel when I listen to or create music”.

Bhansali music is well known for its fusion of tradition and modernity. The music production space is known for blending classical forms with contemporary compositions. Through Bhansali music, Sanjay Leela Bhansali continues to enhance the expression of art.

