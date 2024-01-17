Home

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Reunite With Shah Rukh Khan 22 Years After Devdas, to Revive Salman Khan’s ‘Inshallah’?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly put 'Baiju Bawra' on hold and has decided to work on a new film with Shah Rukh Khan this year. Here's more about the same.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shah Rukh Khan to revive Inshallah?

Mumbai: Seems like Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finally decided to take a break from all the big period dramas that he’s known for. The filmmaker might just revive ‘Inshallah‘ that he was initially making with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. Latest reports suggest that SLB might just give a new direction to the film and get Shah Rukh Khan on board it.

This also means that Bhansali is likely to put his film ‘Baiju Bawra‘ on hold. One of his most ambitious projects, this one starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was supposed to go on the floors in May this year. However, the project which will begin in the same month now is ‘Inshallah‘ and if everything goes well, it will have SRK. A report published in Pinkvilla mentioned a source close to the production confirming that SLB has had many rounds of discussions with the Pathaan actor and things look positive. “Inshallah is a step in a new direction for Sanjay Leela Bhansali in today’s time and even he is in the mindset to explore a rather light-hearted romantic comedy, stepping back from the intense period dramas. SLB has met SRK a couple of times over the last few months. It’s a story and character which suits Shah Rukh Khan’s personality and he is in conversations to get him on board,” said the source.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shah Rukh Khan to Come Together?

The report further added that Bhansali has been working silently to give shape to his new project and the audience shall expect an announcement soon. What is more exciting is to realise that if everything materialises as per the plan, the new ‘Inshallah‘ will mark his reunion with Shah Rukh after Devdas in 2002. The film, also starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit, was a big blockbuster and remains etched in the hearts of the audience for its grandeur and strong performances.

Inshallah was planned as a romantic comedy of a couple across generations. It included a middle-aged bachelor in his forties who falls in love with a young woman after his ailing father decides to pass on his wealth to him only if he falls in love and works on his lifestyle. It is to be seen how SLB decides to reshape his film from here if he gets SRK on board for the same. But, if this is the new plan, we say bring it on!

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bhansali’s new film with Shah Rukh Khan!

