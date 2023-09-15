Home

Entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Signed Siddhant Chaturvedi And Mrunal Thakur for His Next? Here Is The Truth

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Signed Siddhant Chaturvedi And Mrunal Thakur for His Next? Here Is The Truth

Going by a recent report, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has roped in Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur for his forthcoming production venture.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next with Siddhant Chaturvedi. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after directors in Bollywood. While he is preoccupied with the much-anticipated Netflix series, Heeramandi, and Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Baiju Bawra, the filmmaker has already roped in the cast of his next. Yes, you heard it right! If a latest Pinkvillla report is to be believed, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has locked in Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur for his upcoming production venture. It will be exciting to see these two sharing screen space for the first time in the movie touted to be a romantic entertainer.

Trending Now

Ravi Udyawar, who is known for working with the late legendary actress Sridevi in the National Award-winning film Mom has been signed as the director of this yet-to-be-titled movie. It is believed that Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur will begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next by the first quarter of 2024 as both the actors are presently preoccupied with their prior work commitments.

You may like to read

Any further details about the cast and crew of this untitled drama have been kept under wraps for now. Meanwhile, an official confirmation regarding the project is also awaited.

Siddhant Chaturvedi And Mrunal Thakur’s Professional Lineup

Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently working on Dharma Productions’ next alongside Triptii Dimri. It is believed that the film touted to be a love drama is an official remake of the Tamil entertainer Pariyerum Perumal.

In addition to this, he will also be a part of Arjun Varain Singh’s, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film will also feature Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in the primary cast.

Additionally, Siddhant Chaturvedi further has Ravi Udyawar’s Yudhra lined up for release. He will be seen romancing Malavika Mohanan in his next, backed by Excel Entertainment.

On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur will be seen sharing screen space with Natural star Nani in the forthcoming Tollywood flick, Hi Nanna. The movie will be reaching the audience on December 21.

Furthermore, the Super 30 actress will also be seen as the leading lady in Vijay Deverakonda-led #VD13. The project will be made under the direction of Parasuram.

In the meantime, Mrunal Thakur has Raja Krishna Menon’s war drama, Pippa, and Navjot Gulati’s edge-of-the-seat thriller, Pooja Meri Jaan waiting to be released.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES