Baiju Bawra: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Fulfill His 20 Years Old Dream With Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt?

After 20 years of careful planning to create something fresh and unique, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is ready to introduce the audience to Baiju Bawra.

Bhansali’s last project was Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a dream director for many artists. One of the top directors in Hindi cinema, Bhansali is known for creating projects that are a visual treat and a lifetime experience. He is also popular for taking a deep dive into his passion projects and working hard for years before releasing them on the silver screen. The filmmaker’s last project was Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt. The magic the project created in Indian cinema as well as in international events, needs no introduction. Now, the visionary director is all set for his next project- Baiju Bawra. Guess what? The story for the upcoming film has been in the works for the past 20 years, as per reports.

Baiju Bawra Updates

Ever since the announcement was made, fans have been waiting for updates about the various aspects including casting, plot, release date and shoot schedule. They have been assuming the actors Sanjay Leela Bhansali would work with on his next project. Speculations are rife that the filmmaker may collaborate with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt for Baiju Bawra.

While the fans were excited and intrigued to see the duo coming together for the third time, News18 quoted a source as saying, “Baiju Bawra is the most speculated film of the year because of the high interest in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s projects. But there is nothing confirmed when it comes to casting.” The source further added, “Only Sanjay Leela Bhansali knows who he wants for it, it is all visualised in his mind.”

Baiju Bawra is reportedly a remake of a 1955 film that had the same title. The 1955 film starred late actors Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari and was set against the backdrop of Mughal Emperor Akbar’s court. Given the buzz around the remake of Baiju Bawra, it seems that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will once again prove his directorial prowess with the much-awaited film.

