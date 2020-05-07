There are reports stating the demolition of Gangubai Kathiawadi set can lead to huge losses. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for showing extravagant background and sets in his films, will incur Rs 15 crore loss if the set is demolished. There is no other way to solve the problem as the set was not in use because of the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. For Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali built a huge set, like most of his other films, that captured the old world Kamathipura. The pandemic has hit the makers of the biopic really hard as they have been paying huge bills to keep their set erected. Also Read - Entertainment News Today May 7, 2020: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Wins ‘Ram Leela’ Copyright Battle, HC Directs Eros to Pay Rs 19.39 Lakh

The film, featuring Alia Bhatt is slated to hit the big screen on September 11, this year and the sets of the film are situated in Mumbai's Film City area.

Earlier, the reports were that the makers are thinking to demolish. And, now the maverick filmmaker has indeed finalised to destroy the set as no one is sure when things will get normal. Also, in coming months, monsoons will hit the set badly and destroy everything.

A trade source tells Pinkvilla, “It’s a good decision on his part because it’s still unclear if the shoot will begin anytime soon. The producers are still paying daily rent for the set to Film City. They have now calculated that even if the shoot resumes somewhere around September-October as is being discussed, it will be a more practical call to demolish the set now and create a similar one again.”

The source further said the losses will be approx. Rs 15 crore. “It would be a smaller loss compared to if they continued to keep this set. Monsoons will hit the set bad and it will anyway get destroyed. So paying regular rent is not feasible. Constructing a new set is what still seems to be a better option here. The set is huge, and reflects Kamathipura from the ’60s so it will take another Rs 12-13 crore to build it again. The remaining Rs 2 crore is the sum that the makers have lost because of the lockdown and the Coronavirus outbreak.”