Sanjay Leela Bhansali unveils Jai Somnath; Ketan Mehta to direct period drama, release locked for...

Some stories refuse to fade with time. They live in memory, in belief, and in the silent strength of a nation. One such chapter from Indian history is now set to be retold on the big screen. Filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ketan Mehta have come together for Jai Somnath, a historical drama that goes back to 1025-1026 CE, the period when Mahmud of Ghazni attacked and looted the Somnath Temple in Gujarat.

The announcement comes in a year that marks 1000 years since the Ghazni attack and the destruction of the temple, followed by its resurrection. The timing makes the project even more significant.

Jai Somnath to highlight faith, resilience and Indian civilisation

The Somnath Temple has long stood as a symbol of faith and endurance. Despite repeated invasions and destruction over centuries, it was rebuilt again and again. For many, it represents the indestructible spirit of India and the pride of Indian civilisation.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Bhansali Productions wrote, “A temple can be broken, not the faith. Sanjay Leela Bhansali presents – JAI SOMNATH. Directed by Ketan Mehta. In cinemas worldwide, 2027.”

The film aims to bring to life a chapter that speaks of resilience and belief. The history of Somnath tells the story of creation rising above destruction. From Sultan Mahmud of Ghazni’s attack in 1026 to later foreign invasions, there were repeated attempts to wipe out this centre of faith. Yet, each time, defenders of the land stood firm.

The makers plan to capture this emotional and historical journey on screen.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ketan Mehta join forces

The collaboration between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ketan Mehta has already caught attention. Bhansali is known for mounting large-scale cinematic experiences, while Mehta brings his own depth and storytelling style. Jai Somnath will be produced under the banners of Bhansali Productions and Maya Movies, with Ketan Mehta serving as both writer and director. With a 2027 release planned, the film is expected to be mounted on a grand scale, fitting for a story that spans a thousand years of memory and meaning.

For now, only the title and theme have been revealed. But one thing is clear: Jai Somnath is not just another historical drama. It promises to revisit a defining moment in history and present it to a new generation, reminding viewers that while structures may fall, faith often stands unshaken.