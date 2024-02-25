Home

Renowned Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali hosted a star studded birthday bash on Saturday. His 61st was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, parents-to-be Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal and more - WATCH

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 61st Birthday: Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrated his 61st birthday on Saturday in the presence of some close friends from the Hindi cinema industry. Throughout his remarkable career, he has collaborated with several Bollywood icons, including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan. He is regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. Several celebrities from the industry, including Parents-to-be Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal, Vicky Kaushal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, and Sonakshi Sinha, attended the birthday celebration that Sanjay Leela Bhansali threw on Saturday. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also photographed coming to the event as part of the guest list. A video of the duo went viral on social media and fans cannot stop gushing.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Birthday Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Alia Bhatt looked like a vision to behold in a golden salwar suit for the occasion. She accessorised her outfit with a transparent dupatta that had a chic zari border and all-over golden dot designs. Alia wore her hair loose and chose a dainty red bindi for her desi look. A pair of golden earrings adorned with pearl drops completed her appearance. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, chose an all-black outfit for the evening.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Everything about the film was excellent, from the director and screenplay to Alia’s acting; as a result, it won the National Award and Alia was named best actress. For a new movie called Love And War, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is collaborating with Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor. This is the director’s debut film with Kaushal, and it brings Bhansali and Kapoor back together after a 17-year break.

The soon-to-be parents Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal showed up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday celebration. The diva looked stunning for the day as she changed into a black dress and paired it with an olive-green outfit that was covered in multicoloured threadwork. Stars were added to her appearance with a dewy cosmetics base that included blushy cheeks, delicate pink lips, elegant eyeliner strokes, and a ponytail. Ali Fazal, on the other hand, looked good wearing a black coat over a grey t-shirt.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Arrive For Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Birthday Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

Also present at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday celebration were Rani Mukerji and Vicky Kaushal. The diva chose a blue-striped shirt for the occasion. Stars were added to her outfit with her shiny open hair, subtle makeup, and deep pink lipstick. Vicky was seen at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday celebration, and we were smitten by his uber-cool outfit for the evening.

