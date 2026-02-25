Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War budget soars to Rs. 425 crore; shoot extended by...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious period drama Love & War has hit a speed bump, and it’s a big one. Originally slated for a March release this year, the film has now been postponed, with no fresh release date announced yet. While fans continue to wait for clarity, a new report has brought attention to the film’s mounting scale and soaring budget.

According to Variety India, the production cost of Love & War has climbed to Rs. 425 crore, making it the most expensive film mounted by Bhansali so far. The shoot, which was already extensive, has reportedly been extended by another 50 days.

Why has the budget of Love & War increased?

The film has already completed 175 days of shooting. However, three songs and a crucial dramatic sequence are still pending. The delay is largely attributed to elaborate war sequences that reportedly took much longer to film than initially planned.

A source told the portal, “Bhansali strives for perfection and is not satisfied until every single frame matches his vision. That relentless commitment is what has made him the towering filmmaker he is today. But the repeated production extensions have ballooned the budget. Originally planned at ₹350 crore, the cost has now climbed to ₹425 crore, making it the most expensive Bhansali project to date.”

While the scale of the film appears grander than ever, the extended schedule has naturally added to the financial pressure.

Massive pre-release recovery through non-theatrical deals

Despite the budget escalation, the makers have reportedly managed to recover a significant portion of the investment even before the theatrical release.

As per the report, around Rs. 200 crore has already been secured through non-theatrical pre-release deals. The streaming rights have been sold to Netflix for approximately Rs. 130 crore. In addition, the satellite and music rights have fetched an estimated Rs. 70–80 crore.

These figures suggest strong confidence in the project’s commercial appeal, driven largely by its star cast and Bhansali’s brand value.

Why fans are waiting for Love & War

The excitement around the film goes beyond its scale. It marks Ranbir Kapoor’s reunion with Bhansali after Saawariya, Alia Bhatt’s second collaboration with the filmmaker after Gangubai Kathiawadi, and brings together Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir and Alia on screen for the first time.

However, with shooting delays and no confirmed release date yet, audiences are left wondering when the film will finally arrive in cinemas.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali hospitalised? Team issues clarification

Amid the production buzz, a social media post by Mamaraazzi on Wednesday claimed that Bhansali had been hospitalised following a heart attack. The filmmaker’s team quickly dismissed the claim, calling it false. For now, all eyes remain on an official announcement regarding the film’s new release date. Until then, Love & War continues to dominate headlines, for both its scale and its delays.