Sanjay Mishra to Vivek Agnihotri, Bollywood Celebs to Launch a Workshop For Newcomers

Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri, Mahesh Manjrekar and Sai Kabir joins Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and others to mentor new talents in Bollywood Dreamz workshop

Bollywood Dreamz workshop is an exclusive platform designed to empower newcomers and launch them onto the silver screen. Inaugurated by the esteemed Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, this workshop promises to be an unforgettable experience. Under the guidance of renowned Bollywood personalities like Mahesh Manjrekar, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Shukla, Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajesh Tailang, Rannvijay Singha, Vivek Agnihotri Sai Kabir, Rajpal Yadav, Ankita Tiwari and Gagan Dev Riar, participants will receive invaluable mentorship, hone their skills, and gain industry insights that can propel them towards success.

The workshop will be held in Goa from December 15 to December 22, 2023. Producer and writer, Rajesh Mohanty, who is known for producing ‘Antardhwani’, ‘Inside Stories: That Day’, and ‘Inside Stories: It’s Over’ is the mind behind this cause.

Director Vivek Agnihotri said, “This platform serves as a catalyst for creative growth, a springboard for aspiring talents. I envision it as a transformative force, igniting the passion within individuals and propelling them towards their creative destinies. It is a privilege to be part of this endeavor, alongside some of the industry’s leading lights.”

Actor Mahesh Manjrekar mentioned, “In the dazzling world of entertainment, aspiring individuals often find themselves lost in a maze of misinformation and misguided influences. I believe that this workshop will provide a valuable platform for individuals to develop their skills and pursue their dreams in the world of entertainment. The mere thought of this workshop sets my creative heart ablaze! It’s a breeding ground for raw talent and boundless dreams, and I can’t wait to dive in, share my passion, and help these aspiring stars write their own entertainment success stories.”

(The above article is a press release)

(The above article is a press release)