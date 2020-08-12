Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut reacted on the legal notice sent to him by Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin. He claimed that he is making a statement in the actor’s death case based on the information he has and he will look into the matter if he has missed something. Speaking to reporters, he said, “If there has been any kind of miss on our part, we will think about it. But I will have to look into it. What I have said so far is based on the information I have, Sushant’s family is speaking on the basis of information they have.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Vikas Singh on Sanjay Raut's Claims: Who in Shiv Sena Knows SSR's Father?

Earlier, Anish Jha, lawyer of BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh, cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput said that Raut has been given 48 hours to apologise for his statements in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s father. The lawyer said, “His (Sushant’s) case is being investigated but people do not want the truth to come out. If due to any political pressure or any other reason, he has delivered some controversial statement, he should apologise within 48 hours so we won’t take any action further (against him). Everyone makes mistakes hence we have sent him a notice first.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh Got Married Twice: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut's Claims Create Nationwide Fury

Earlier, Sanjay Raut in a mouthpiece Saamana claimed that Sushant and his Father, KK Singh’s relationship was strained due to later’s second marriage. Her wrote, “is father’s second marriage was not acceptable to him (Rajput). Let the facts come out how many times Rajput visited his family in Patna. Why did (Rajput’s former girlfriend) Ankita Lokhande split from Rajput and this should be part of the probe. It is wrong to see the unfortunate suicide from a political angle.”

“If one wants to indulge in politicisation and pressure tactics, anything can happen in our country. It looks like the script of Sushant’s case was already written. Whatever has happened behind the curtains is a conspiracy against Maharashtra”, Raut added.