Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday took a jibe at Kangana Ranaut once again and said that they have stopped talking about the Kangana issue but they are taking note of everything and every action which precipitates as they want to understand which political party and which individual think what of the 'great state'.

ANI quoted him saying, "We've stopped talking about the Kangana Ranaut issue. But we're taking note of everything & every action which precipitates, in this matter. We'll understand which political party and which individual, think what, of our great state: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader & Rajya Sabha MP. (sic)"

Earlier, Raut in his mouthpiece in Saamana wrote, “This is a difficult period when all Marathi people in Maharashtra should unite. While doing this, it doesn’t matter if Maharashtra is insulted. Not one Maharashtra (BJP) leader was sad over the manner in which the state has been humiliated. “An actress humiliates the chief minister and people of the state shouldn’t react, what kind of one-sided freedom is this?”

Kangana, on the other hand, also hits out at Raut and tweeted, “Wow!! Unfortunate that BJP is protecting someone who busted drug and mafia racket.”

She also raised a question, “BJP should instead let Shiv Sena goons break my face, rape or openly lynch me, nahin Sanjay [Raut] Ji? How dare they protect a young woman who is standing against the mafia!!!”

Meanwhile, Kangana on Sunday met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.



Meanwhile, Kangana on Sunday met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. After the brief meeting, she addressed the media and said, “I had a meeting with the governor. He is our guardian here and I discussed the injustice that has happened to me in the city. We talked about the incident in the brief meeting and I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of the young women in the country can be restored in the system.”