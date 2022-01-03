Mumbai: We know how South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu has won millions of hearts with her sexy dance moves. This was her first item song in the film Pushpa and fans were excited to see the sizzling dance moves of Samantha. Giving competition to Samantha, is TV actor Sanjeeda Shaikh who took to Instagram to share a hot video of her where she is seen getting ready and flaunting moves on the same song in a sexy black dress. The Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa actor is as loved for her acting prowess as she is for her dancing talent. Her charm and stunning looks are for all to see, thanks to her strong social media presence. Keeping it real, raw and refreshing, the actor often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on Instagram.Also Read - Year Ender 2021: Top 10 Actresses Who Gave Unforgettable Performances on OTT

Sanjeeda Shaikh wears a sexy black blouse, with mini skirt, and long black boots in the viral dance video. The clip has garnered 46,356 likes.

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda)

Sanjeeda Shaikh was last seen in the 2020 film Kaali Khuhi. She will next be seen in the movie Kun Faya Kun with Harshvardhan Rane. She made her debut in 2003 with the film Baghban.