Sanjjanaa Galrani defends Vijay, Trisha after Murasoli’s Independence Day jibe: ‘When you cannot…’

Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani supported Trisha Krishnan, suggested that the focus on CM Vijay's personal life was an attempt to divert attention from his political work.

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Sanjjanaa Galrani supports Thalapathy Vijay ,Trisha Krishnan

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have come under sharp political criticism following their appearance at the Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George. Trisha was seated in the front row alongside Vijay’s parents, while the two were also seen exchanging ceremonial salutes during the event. The interaction drew criticism from the ruling DMK’s mouthpiece, Murasoli, which described it as an inappropriate and “shameful spectacle” and accused Vijay of compromising the dignity of his office. Amid the controversy surrounding Vijay’s personal life, actress Sanjjanaa Galrani has now extended her support to both Vijay and Trisha.

Sanjjanaa suggested that the focus on Vijay’s personal life was an attempt to divert attention from his political work. “It’s extremely sad, and we have to look down on this situation and how it’s turned out to be. If it had been a man or a woman, I think, at this point in time, they are not able to find anything professionally against Thalapathy Vijay,” she told India Today.

Sanjjanaa went on to praise Vijay’s functioning as a politician. She said his quick responses and active social media team had received appreciation not just in Tamil Nadu but across the country.

“And when you can’t find anything professionally, not just Tamil Nadu, the whole country appreciates his instant responses, his social media team being active throughout the night, resolving major issues — like roads, leaking water tanks in villages, gold coins for kids born in government hospitals. Everything is being initiated fast,” Sanjjanaa said.

Calling him “one of the most efficient CMs, she said, “He became the CM yesterday, and so many schemes are successfully running.”

Sanjjanaa also pointed to the growing support for Vijay on social media and claimed that some people were already discussing him as a possible future Prime Minister. “We see social media buzzing, where people are saying that he should be the next PM — that’s the kind of fan following he’s getting, not as an actor but as a politician,” She said.

According to her, when a politician cannot be criticised on political grounds, opponents may turn their attention towards their personal life. “When you cannot target a politician politically, you try to find a personal agenda, try to target a personal weakness and try to put them down,” she said.

Sanjjanaa also defended Trisha and said the actor should not be judged over her personal choices or equation with Vijay. “It is very important to respect a woman of any stature. Trisha’s a successful actor who deserves an equal amount of respect. And whatever it is, it’s their personal choice,” she said.

She further questioned why Trisha was being targeted over her relationship with Vijay. “Why are you judging them based on their choice — whether they’re friends, husband and wife, or girlfriend-boyfriend? Talk about Vijay’s achievements as a politician. Talk about flaws. You won’t find any flaws, but that doesn’t mean you go ahead and target a woman.”

Why did Murasoli target Vijay by dragging Trisha?

The moment drew attention because Trisha’s presence at Independence Day celebration came months after she attended Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony in May, where she was seen getting emotional. Vijay and Trisha’s equation has been a subject of speculation for several years, leading to renewed discussion about their personal lives.

“The dignity of Chief Minister Vijay, who hoisted the flag on Independence Day, vanished into thin air. Even people who voted for him could not stomach the sight — he, without any shame or embarrassment, making an actor sit in the front row and of them saluting each other. A person who thinks he can justify such vulgarity… has become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” read the editorial published, which does not name the actor.

The editorial claimed that “even Vijay’s fans aren’t able to accept him bringing an actor to the Independence Day celebrations and saluting her”, and questioned “how will people react”.