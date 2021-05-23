Mumbai: Comedian Sugandha Mishra is celebrating her 33rd birthday today and her husband and Sanket Bhosale took to social media sharing an adorable picture of the newly married couple. Also Read - Sugandha Mishra Celebrates Sanket Bhosale's Birthday But What Was a Cop Doing There?

Sanket Bhosale took to Instagram sharing a picture in which he can be seen doing push-ups while Sugandha sits on his back. “Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to the DIRECTOR of my life… my wife.. @sugandhamishra23 (sic),” Sanket wrote. Sugandha took to the comment section of Sanket’s post dropping red heart emojis and thanking her husband. Also Read - Sugandha Mishra Shares A Hearwarming Post On Hubby Sanket's Birthday: 'Never Knew What Soulmate Meant Until I Met you'

Earlier this Month, Sugandha shared a heartwarming post on social media wishing her husband and comedian Sanket on his birthday. She shared a series of pictures and showered love on Sanket. ”I Never Knew What Soulmate Meant Until I Met you….U Never Cease to Amaze me…Thank You for Who you are, and all that you do…U r My Companion, Comforter and a friend…Happy Birthday Hubby,” she had written.

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale were Co-stars on the ‘Kapil Sharma Show’ and got married last month. The couple tied the knot at a resort in Phagwara. Several pictures from their wedding functions had flooded social media, leaving fans tear-eyed. Sugandha was also booked post her marriage for defying coronavirus norms. The case was registered against Sugandha, the bridegroom’s side, the owner of the resort and participants of the marriage after a video went viral showing a large gathering of people at the wedding. The case was filed under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.