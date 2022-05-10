Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Dies: Indian music composer and santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away in Mumbai at the age of 84. He had been suffering from kidney-related issues for the last six months and was on dialysis. He passed away due to cardiac arrest. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma composed the background music for one of the scenes in Shantaram’s film Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje in 1956. He recorded his first solo album in 1960. He was one half of Shiv- Hari and composed music with flute legend Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia for an array of films such as Silsila, Lamhe, Faasle, Darr and Chandni among others.Also Read - Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Dies: Lesser Known Facts About Legendary Santoor Maestro

A source close to the family confirmed Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma had a severe heart attack today around 9 am. He was all set to perform in Bhopal next week. “He had a severe heart attack at around 9 am. He was active and was to perform in Bhopal next week. He was on regular dialysis but was still was active,” the family source told PTI. Also Read - Santoor Maestro Rahul Sharma on Collaborating With Amitabh Bachchan, And Bringing Music Legends Together For Ramyug

LIVE UPDATES on Pandit Shivkumar Sharma’s Demise; Condolences Pour In:

– Former Indian captain and legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar is saddened by the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma | He wrote, “I was fortunate to witness his santoor performance live. Deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans of his art. May his soul rest in peace.

– Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor mourned the loss of India’s santoor legend | Annu tweeted, “The only Santoor Legend Pandit Shri Shiv kumar Sharma has returned to the creator by creating immortal music ,Deeply saddened by his demise ,My most heartfelt respects to him , May his soul attain salvation , Om Shanti 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#PanditShivKumarSharma #Omshanti”

– Singer and composer Jeet Gannguli shared a picture of Pandit Shivkumar | He wrote, “The world of music has lost a genius musician, great visionary, santoor maestro and a wonderful human being —Pt Shivkumar Sharma. It’s an irreparable loss for Hindustani Classical Music. Om Shanti (sic).”

– Bollywood singer and composer Vishal Dadlani pays tribute to Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma | He tweeted, “Yet another massive loss to music. #PanditShivkumarSharma ji is irreplaceable. His playing redefined the Santoor along with Indian music itself. His film songs with Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia ji as “Shiv-Hari” will also be beloved forever. Strength to his family, fans & students (sic).”

– Indian classical sarod player Amjad Ali Khan says it’s the end of an era | Amjad Ali Khan wrote, ” The passing away of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharmaji marks the end of an era. He was the pioneer of Santoor and his contribution is unparalleled. For me, it’s a personal loss and I will miss him no end. May his soul rest in peace. His music lives on forever! Om Shanti 🙏🙏”.

– West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourns the demise of santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar | Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Sad to know about the demise of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, eminent Santoor player and internationally celebrated Indian music composer. His departure impoverishes our cultural world. My deepest condolences.”

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays condolences to Pandit Shivkumar| PM Modi took to Twitter to pay tribute. He wrote, “Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was the recipient of national and international awards, including an honorary citizenship of the city of Baltimore, USA, in 1985, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1986, the Padma Shri in 1991, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001.

May his soul rest in peace!