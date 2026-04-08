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Sanya Malhotra and Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma do THIS THING first after breaking up

Sanya Malhotra and Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma do THIS THING first after breaking up

Sanya Malhotra and Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma break up after secretly dating for a year, unfollow each other

The romance between Bollywood star Sanya Malhotra and celebrated sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has finally been put to rest. It is being said that, after dating for over a year, the couple has parted ways. Although Sanya and Rishab never publicly confirmed their relationship, their growing closeness on social media gave fans reason to speculate.

Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Sharma’s breakup

Now, reports suggest that Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Sharma have unfollowed each other on Instagram, which is often seen as a clear sign of a breakup in the digital age. If these reports are to be believed, Rishab has moved on in his life, though he has kept his personal life very private. Their relationship reportedly began in early 2025, when some secretly taken photos of them went viral on the internet.

A Reddit user created a stir by sharing a photo of Sanya and Rishab at the same location, in which Rishabh was posing with fans while Sanya stood right behind him. Subsequently, the two were spotted at the same events on several occasions, although they always avoided the cameras and made separate entrances and exits. Fans claimed that something special had been brewing between them since December 2024. They tried their best to keep their relationship away from the limelight, but the frequent sightings, and now the sudden unfollowing have seemingly revealed the truth.

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Sanya Malhotra is currently in the news for her upcoming Netflix film Toaster, in which she stars alongside Rajkummar Rao. The movie hits theaters on April 15th, and Sanya is practically buzzing with anticipation.

Simultaneously, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is carving out a space for himself in the music industry. He’s been touring globally, giving concerts under the “Sitar for Mental Health” initiative, using classical music to promote mental health awareness.

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