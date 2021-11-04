Sanya Malhotra’s New House: Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra is just a few films old, however, she has proved her acting prowess with every seen and movie she has done so far. In no time, Sanya became an inspiration for many. Her dedication towards acting is applause-worthy and her fans continue to get motivated by her. Sanya Malhotra recently fulfilled one of her biggest dreams and being as humble as she is, the actor hasn’t spoken about it anywhere till now. Sanya is now a proud owner of a plush home in a posh Mumbai locality and it has been reported that this Diwali she sealed the deal with a hefty cheque.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan or Sanya Malhotra: Who Looks The Best in Yellow Anarkali?

Sanya Malhotra bought a new home in Juhu, located in the Bayview building on the Juhu-Versova Link Road. According to a report by Money Control, the apartment was owned by builder Samir Bhojwani and was transferred on Sanya's name on October 14, 2021. Sanya Malhotra bought the luxurious apartment for Rs 14.3 crore.

This is how Sanya Malhotra’s apartment looks like:

As reported in HT, Hrithik Roshan also owns two houses in the same building.

In 2018, Sanya Malhotra had bought a flat in the Maximum City. She was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, “I used to stay in a one-bedroom apartment before I bought this place and the sole purpose of moving into a bigger house was to have my family come over from Delhi and stay comfortably with me whenever they want to. At first, I was skeptical about it, considering the finances, but my father convinced me that I should invest in my own house rather than renting out a place.”

Sanya has been seen in films such as Dangal, Badhai Ho, Pataakha, Shakuntala Devi, Ludo and Pagglait. She will be seen in the Karan Johar-backed Meenakshi Sundareshwar with Abhimanyu Dasani which is a love story. The film is the story of a couple going through the ups and downs of long distance marriage. Much like her past three films, Meenashi Sundareshwar has been lined up for a digital release and will arrive on Netflix a day after Diwali on 5 November.