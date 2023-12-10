Home

Sanya Malhotra Dons Thigh-High Slit Saree to Groove on Shah Rukh Khan’s Song at Sister’s Sangeet – Watch Video

Sanya Malhotra sets the dancing stage on fire with her groovy moves on Shah Rukh Khan's song from Chennai Express. The actress grabbed attention with her sultry appearance at sister's sangeet ceremony - WATCH

Sanya Malhotra set the dancing stage on fire with her moves at her sister’s sangeet ceremony. She caught our eyeballs with her upbeat moves on Shah Rukh Khan’s song ‘One Two Three Four,’ from Chennai Express. Sanya Malhotra looked glamorous in a shimmery black pre-draped saree that came with a dangerously high slit. She paired her embellished saree with a sultry black blouse with a deep neckline. She accentuated her look with a statement choker, earrings and open curly tresses.

WATCH Sanya Malhotra’s Viral Dance Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by indiacom (@indiadotcom)

Sanya Malhotra’s dance video on Shah Rukh Khan’s song went viral in no time. Netizens dropped heart-eyes and fire emojis for her dance moves in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “It’s high time Sanya deserves to be part of big banner movie with a biggie so called superstar! She got it all plus she can act (sic).” Another user wrote, “Sarey log mehndi per dance kertey hain but actors waqi professionals hotey hain. Zaberdast👏👏👏👏 (sic).” The third user said, “Her dance moves are killing 🔥 (sic).”

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra is enjoying the success of her most recent movie, Sam Bahadur. She appeared on screen alongside Vicky Kaushal in the movie. The film has already collected Rs 50 crores at the box office worldwide. The first Field Marshal of India Sam Manekshaw served in the army for more than forty years, through five wars. Bangladesh was founded as a result of his military success in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, and he was the first Indian Army general to be appointed to the rank of Field Marshal. Vicky was observed attempting to play Sam Manekshaw. Aside from this, Sanya also worked closely with Shah Rukh Khan’s mega blockbuster Jawan. Fans adored her appearance in the film, which made over Rs 600 crore domestically.

