Sapna Choudhary dances her heart out in latest video after filing domestic violence case against husband Veer Sahu- Watch

Sapna Choudhary has returned to social media with a vibrant dance video that is grabbing attention online. The Haryanvi star's latest post comes amid ongoing legal proceedings involving husband Veer Sahu.

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Sapna Choudhary lights up Instagram with dance video (PC: Instagram)

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary has shared her first social media post after her ongoing legal dispute with husband Veer Sahu became public. While the case continues in court, Sapna chose not to speak directly about the matter. Instead, she posted a video of herself dancing in a green saree along with a message about ignoring negativity and staying happy. The post has quickly gone viral and has drawn attention from fans who have been closely following developments in her personal life over the past few days.

Sapna Choudhary shares first post after the dispute

Days after receiving interim relief from a Delhi court, Sapna Choudhary posted a video on Instagram that quickly grabbed attention. Dressed in a green saree, the popular performer was seen dancing gracefully while maintaining a calm and positive presence on screen. What caught the attention of fans was not just the video but also the caption that accompanied it. Through her words, Sapna appeared to send a message about ignoring negativity and focusing on inner strength.

She wrote: “Suno Sakhi… “Kuch toh log kahenge, warna bechare zinda kaise rahenge. Unka kaam hai kehna, you just become behra and maintain a smile on your chehra.” (Listen, friend…”People will always have something to say, otherwise how would they survive? It’s their job to talk. You just pretend not to hear them and keep a smile on your face.” The post quickly gained traction online, with many supporters praising her confidence and resilience during a challenging phase of her personal life.

See Sapna Chaudhary’s viral post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary)

What relief did the court grant Sapna Choudhary?

Sapna recently received significant interim protection from Delhi’s Dwarka Women’s Court. During a hearing held earlier this week, the court issued strict directions against her husband Veer Sahu. According to court orders, Veer has been barred from contacting Sapna until the next hearing. He has also been prohibited from visiting her residence, workplace or any public events connected to her professional commitments. The matter is currently under judicial consideration, and the next hearing has been scheduled for July 25.

What happened during the court proceedings?

The legal dispute stems from allegations of domestic violence made by Sapna against her husband. Reports suggest that she has accused him of both physical and mental harassment during their marriage. During the hearing, the court reportedly reviewed photographs showing injuries along with audio recordings and other documents submitted as evidence. After examining the material placed on record, the court found the allegations serious enough to grant interim protection. At present, Sapna is said to be living at her parents’ home in Najafgarh, Delhi.

Sapna and Veer Sahu’s relationship timeline

Sapna Choudhary and Veer Sahu are among the most recognizable names in the Haryanvi entertainment industry. While Sapna built a massive fan base through her dance performances and music videos, Veer established himself as a singer, actor and writer. The couple reportedly dated for nearly four years before tying the knot in a private court ceremony in January 2020. Together, they are parents to two sons, Porus and Shahbir. Their relationship largely remained away from public scrutiny until recent allegations brought their personal life into headlines.