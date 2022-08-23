Arrest Warrant Against Sapna Chaudhary: An arrest warrant has been issued against popular Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary. She has been asked to appear before Lucknow’s Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court. The FIR against Sapna Choudhary was filed on October 13, 2018, at Ashiana police station in Lucknow after she allegedly didn’t perform at an event after being paid. Earlier, an arrest warrant was issued against Sapna on November 18, 2021. The next hearing in the case will now be held on August 30.Also Read - Attention Nature Enthusiasts! Lucknow Zoo To Introduce Night Safari Soon. Deets Inside

The organizers accuse Sapna Choudhary of stealing money

The organizers said that Sapna Choudhary took lakhs of rupees in advance as the booking amount. After that, she did not come to the program and the show was canceled.

People kept waiting but Sapna Choudhary didn’t turn up

The case dates back to October 13, 2018, when during an event that was held from 3 pm to 10 pm, there were other programs lined up including Sapna Chaudhary's dance show at Smriti Upvan for which online and offline tickets were sold at Rs 300 per person.

Charges are to be framed against Sapna Choudhary and others

Thousands of people were present with tickets to see this program, but Sapna Chaudhary did not arrive till 10 pm due to which the audience created a ruckus and the money of the ticket holders was also not refunded. On September 4, 2021, the court rejected the discharge petition of Sapna Chaudhary in this case. Now, all the other accused including Sapna are to be tried in court.