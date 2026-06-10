Sapna Choudhary seeks legal protection in domestic violence case against husband Veer Sahu

A legal dispute involving Sapna Choudhary and her husband Veer Sahu has come under judicial scrutiny, with the court issuing interim protection as part of ongoing proceedings in the case.

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Domestic violence case filed by Sapna Choudhary (PC: Twitter)

Sapna Choudhary, known for her work in the Haryanvi music industry and popular reality television show Bigg Boss, has approached the Delhi court seeking protection in a domestic violence case involving her husband Veer Sahu. The matter came under judicial consideration after she raised concerns about her personal safety and alleged repeated instances of harassment. The court has since stepped in with interim relief while the case continues. The decision has brought attention to the ongoing legal dispute between the couple and their current separation.

Court grants interim protection to Sapna Choudhary

The Delhi court granted interim protection to Sapna Choudhary on Tuesday under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. As part of the order, her husband, Veer Sahu has been restrained from contacting her or approaching her in any manner until the next date of hearing. The court also directed that he must not visit her residence or workplace. This step was taken after reviewing the application and initial evidence submitted before the court.

Allegations of domestic violence and complaint details

Sapna Choudhary had earlier approached the Mahila Court alleging that she was subjected to repeated acts of assault and harassment. She also claimed that disturbances were created in public settings, which affected her personal dignity and safety. According to her complaint, she had already moved out of her shared home before filing the case. The allegations formed the basis of her request for immediate legal protection under domestic violence laws.

Court hearing and arguments presented

The plea was heard by Judicial Magistrate Nidhi Singh. Sapna Choudhary’s legal counsel, advocate Preeti Singh, argued that immediate protection was necessary due to concerns over her safety and upcoming professional commitments.

It was submitted before the court that any delay in relief could lead to harm and also interfere with her scheduled public appearances, including a film premiere. The court examined the petition, affidavit and supporting material placed on record. This included photographs of alleged injuries and electronic evidence shared during the hearing. After reviewing the material, the court found sufficient grounds at a preliminary stage to grant interim protection and issue summons.

Court directions and compliance measures

Along with restraining orders, the court instructed the protection officer and the local station house officer to ensure full compliance with its directions. They were also asked to provide necessary assistance to Sapna Choudhary whenever required. The matter has now been scheduled for further hearing on July 25, where both sides are expected to present additional arguments and evidence.

Sapna Choudhary and Veer Sahu got married through a court marriage in 2020 after being in a relationship for around four years. The couple has two children together. Their first son Porus was born in 2020 while their second son Shahbir was born in 2024. The current case has brought renewed attention to their personal life, which had largely remained private until recent legal developments.