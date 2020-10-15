A police case has been registered against Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary’s husband Veer Sahu for violating coronavirus guidelines. Haryana’s Meham Police Station registered the complaint against Veer and 65 others after Veer allegedly got into a fight with a Facebook user over his controversial comments on the couple’s newborn son. Also Read - Sapna Choudhary’s Husband Veer Sahu, Mother Neelam Choudhary Confirm Secret Wedding And Arrival of Baby

After a war of words with some social media users, Veer arrived at Meham Chowk with his supporters. However, on finding police there, he and others left the place. Later, Veer reached out to the person via Facebook live and challenged him. After a few hours, the police accused him of gathering the crowd without masks. Also Read - Haryanvi Sensation Sapna Choudhary Blessed With a Baby Boy? Here is All That We Know!

The report in Zee News suggests that both the parties brought a large number of supporters, which led to the deployment of police forces at the spot. Also Read - Haryanvi Sizzler Sapna Choudhary Sets Stage on Fire With Her Hot Thumkas During Stage Show

Sapna Choudhary and Veer Sahu got married in January 2020 but it wasn’t a grand affair as Veer’s uncle passed away. They welcomed their son last week. However, the family is really happy with the new member and they will plan to announce their marriage and baby soon.

Sapna Choudhary is a well-known face in Haryana, she first rose to popularity with her song ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’ and later achieved nationwide fame after she participated in Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss. The actor went through a complete makeover after her Bigg Boss stint and keeps treating her fans to glamorous and stunning pictures that she regularly updates on Instagram. She has made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects. She has debuted in Bollywood with the song Hatt Ja Tau and gave back-to-back hits like Tring Tring, Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary, Love Bite, Akh Da Nishana and many more.