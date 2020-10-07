Haryana’s sensational singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss and later on with songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, has given birth to a baby boy. The good news was shared by none other than Sapna’s husband Veer Sahu on Facebook Live. He surprised his fans by saying that he has become a father now. The couple never announced their marriage and now they have embraced parenthood. In the video, Veer was seen shutting down trolls who have been receiving vulgar comments on Sapna Choudhary’s post on knowing about her embracing parenthood. Also Read - Haryanvi Sensation Sapna Choudhary Blessed With a Baby Boy? Here is All That We Know!

Sapna Choudhary’s mother Neelam Choudhary in an interaction with a media portal revealed that her daughter and Veer got married in January 2020 but it wasn’t a grand affair as Veer’s uncle passed away. However, the family is really happy with the new member and they will plan to announce their marriage and baby soon. Also Read - Haryanvi Sizzler Sapna Choudhary Sets Stage on Fire With Her Hot Thumkas During Stage Show

Sapna Choudhary and Veer Sahu married in a court. The actor’s mother expressed her joy of becoming a grandmother and also shared that both Sapna and baby boy are healthy and are doing fine. They will be celebrating this happy moment with pomp. Also Read - Haryanvi Sizzler Sapna Choudhary Goes Sultry in Sexy Bralette And Sheer Top, Pictures Will Make You go Crazy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Govind jangra Bhana (@govind_jangra_bhana) on Oct 5, 2020 at 8:47pm PDT

For the unversed, Sapna Choudhary is a well-known face in Haryana, she first rose to popularity with her song ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’ and later achieved nationwide fame after she participated in Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss. The actor went through a complete makeover after her Bigg Boss stint and keeps treating her fans to glamorous and stunning pictures that she regularly updates on Instagram. Sapna has also appeared in Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Bollywood films. She has made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects. She has debuted in Bollywood with the song Hatt Ja Tau and gave back-to-back hits like Tring Tring, Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary, Love Bite, Akh Da Nishana and many more.

Watch Veer Sahu’s video here