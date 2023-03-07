Home

Sara Ali Khan Admits Being ‘Horrible’ in Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No. 1 – Read Deets

Sara Ali Khan recently admitted in one of her recent interviews that she was 'horrible' in Love Aaj Kal 2 and Coolie No. 1. - Read Deets

Sara Ali Khan Admits Being ‘Horrible’ in Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan neve shies away from being candid and upfront about her professional and personal life. The actress, who made her debut with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath is always lauded for her self-confidence and charming persona. Sara recently opened up about the low phase in her professional and personal life including a much-known break-up and her films Love Aaj Kal 2 (2020) and Coolie No. 1 (2020). While the latter was bashed by critics and audiences for being a poor remake of the Govinda-Karsima Kapoor starrer, Love Aaj Kal 2 didn’t live up to the expectations as well. In-spite rumour mills speaking about Sara and Kartik’s blossoming on-screen romance, the Imtiaz Ali film didn’t resonate with the millenials and Gen Z.

CHECK OUT SARA ALI KHAN’S VIRAL INTERVIEW CLIP:

Love how she pulls no punches when talking about her performance in LAK and Coolie, and also how it also brought some fakeness into her. Missed this authentic Sara! #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/6f2FAPudDd — ريا (@Tzama98) March 4, 2023

SARA SAYS SHE WAS HORRIBLE IN LOVE AAJ KAL 2

In her recent intereaction with YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia, Sara revealed “My performance in Love Aaj Kal was really horrible. Like, I was not convincing in Coolie. I think that I’m aware of that. I am aware of the fact that… see it’s also an expectation game, after Kedarnath and Simmba, me, my mother [Amrita Singh], my brother [Ibrahim Ali Khan], audiences, everybody had a certain expectation because I was decent in these films. I did come out suddenly and it was like, ‘Oh my god, Sara!’ And then I gave you two back to back films where you’re like, ‘Really Sara?'” She further added “I think I lost sense of reality and I started doing things I wasn’t fully convinced about. I think there was an element of fakeness to me during that time. And I’m not formally trained as an actor. I’m not a manicured person at all and what that does is, it leaves me very susceptible and only dependent on instinct. So if I myself am going to pollute that instinct with fakeness then I’m really left with nothing.”

Sara is all geared up for her Disney+Hotstar release Gaslight, co-starring Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, releasing on March 31, 2023. She will also be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan and Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino as well.

