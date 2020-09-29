Actor Sara Ali Khan has admitted that she has dated the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and it was a short relationship. She even stated that he was not faithful to her in the brief relationship that they have shared. As per the PeepingMoon.com, Sara opened up about her relationship with Sushant and also shared chats with the NCB officers during her interrogation. According to the report, NCB sources say that Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput broke up in 2019. Also Read - Drug Nexus Case: NCB Forgets To Take Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan's Signatures on Papers, Visits Actors Residence

Sara Ali Khan was interrogated by the NCB on September 26. The Kedarnath actor returned from Goa along with her mom, Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan on September 24. NCB has also quizzed actors Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone, her former manager Karishma Prakash, and fashion designer Simone Khambatta on Friday and Saturday in connection with the drugs case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has seized their mobile phones. An NCB source said, "The phones of Deepika, Karishma, Rakul and Khambatta have been seized by the NCB under the Indian Evidence Act."

Besides Deepika, Rakul, Khambatta and Karishma, the NCB also questioned Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone on Saturday for several hours. The NCB has registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after it found alleged chats of Deepika with her former manager in 2017 discussing drugs. The phones of Rakul and Khambatta were seized as both of them are close friends of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested earlier this month after three days of questioning. Besides Rhea, the NCB has also arrested her brother Showik and 17 others in connection with the case.