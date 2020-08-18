Rumoured couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan who created a buzz around Valentine’s Day because of their film Love Aaj Kal are again making headlines for parting away. The young heartthrobs were said to be dating each other during the shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s film. Now, both of them have unfollowed each other on Instagram giving rise to several questions. Also Read - Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan's Look Will Remind You of Her Role in Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan are active users of social media and share posts almost after 2 days. They also have massive fans who are following them on Instagram. Sara has 27.6 million followers whereas Kartik has 19.2 million. It seems like they have broken off their relationship to focus on their career goals and have moved on for real. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Posts Unseen Photos of Saif Ali Khan And Sushant Singh Rajput From Sets of Dil Bechara



Sara and Kartik were reportedly dating and last year on Sara’s birthday, Aaryan even flew to Bangkok to surprise her as she was busy shooting for Coolie No 1.

In November, Kartik talked about these rumours and his chemistry with Khan. He feels flattered by the kind of attention he receives Sara Ali Khan. Kartik also mentioned that he’s happy he also got to work with her and received appreciation for his chemistry. However, he revealed that he doesn’t give much attention to the link-up rumours because he considers them a part of the business he is in.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Atrangi Re, Coolie No. 1 and Kartik Aaryan will next feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.