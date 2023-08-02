Home

Sara Ali Khan Is Not Your Barbie Girl In Shantanu and Nikhil’s Customised Lehenga

Sara Ali Khan often shells out travel goals among her fans but this time the Kedarnath actress is raising the mercury with her sophisticated fashion photoshoot in designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil’s customized outfit.

Sara walked the India Couture Week 2023 ramp alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan often enthralls her social media followers with her globetrotting pictures and videos. She often shells out travel goals among her fans but this time the Kedarnath actress is raising the mercury with her sophisticated fashion photoshoot. The star kid who recently amped up the ramp on fire in designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil’s customised outfit has dropped some images in her exquisite outfit. Sara walked the ramp alongside Metro In Dino co-star Aditya Roy Kapur giving us a glimpse of their reel chemistry in real life. at the India Couture Week and turned showstoppers. While Sara Ali Khan looked Barbie in pastel pink lehenga, Aditya also looked jaunty in ivory and beige sherwani.

Sara Ali Khan’s India Couture Week’s Look

A day after the grand show, Sara Ali Khan posted her drop-dead gorgeous pictures of her look during India Couture Week 2023. The beauty looked super alluring in a dazzling pastel pink lehenga with intricate silver embroidery work all over. The Simba actress wore a plunging neckline top and draped dupatta as a long cape. Well, her caption totally justifies her look, ‘Glam for the Gram’.

Look at the gorgeous pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Here’s How Fans Reacts To Sara Ali Khan’s Barbie Look

The moment Sara Ali Khan dropped her stunning pictures on her official Instagram account the post went viral leaving fans awe-struck. Her Barbie look made heads turn and Instagram users showered all their love with tons of emojis. Without missing a chance, netizens chimed in to praise the beauty.

One user wrote, “Damn gorgeous.” While another comment praised her walk during India Couture Week, “Last night she slayed it. Thank you so much for the best hair style for her @souravv_roy_”. “Awesome. Nice dress and you are looking absolutely stunning. Lovely Sara,” an individual wrote. An account remarked, “She isn’t Barbie, She’s a princess you all!!!”. “That’s the reason why queen sara slayyy millions of hearts,” commented another.

Sara Ali Khan Upcoming Films

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Murder Mubarak. Post this, Sara Ali Khan will star alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino. The film also casts Anupam Kher and Ali Fazal in important roles. After the Anurag Basu directorial, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star will be seen sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun and Vicky Kaushal in Immortal Ashwatthama. Also, the Simba actress has Ae Watan Mere Watan and Mission Lion in the pipeline.

