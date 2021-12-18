Akshay Kumar pranks Sara Ali Khan: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan claimed on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘ that Akshay Kumar would trick people at work, claiming to have been a victim of it herself. Kedarnath lead told host Kapil Sharma about an incident on the set of their new film ‘Atrangi Re,’ in which Sooryavanshi fame put garlic pods in a sweet ball and presented it to her as a joke.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Dadi Grooves to Sara Ali Khan's Chaka Chak, Makes Internet Fall in Love With Her | Watch

When asked by Akshay what prank of his was she a victim of, she said: "Sir you fed me garlic." Sara added pointing towards her co-star, "You said this is God's 'prasad' (offering). You said 'here beta it's God's prasad', it was a garlic ball, sir. It wasn't like you cooked for me sarson ka saag, you gave me whole garlic." Akshay then asked his co-actor if she felt bad to which she responded, "I felt sick, a little bit" Then Airlife actor asked her to "swear on her career" that she ate it. To which she responded, "I would have felt sick if I ate it."

With director and producer Aanand L. Rai, the two came to promote their film 'Atrangi Re.' Sara was seen dancing with the cast of Kapil Sharma's programme to her item number "Chaka Chak" from the film.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(With inputs from IANS)