Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who turned 27 on Friday, was given a surprise by her fans, who lit up billboards in Times Square, New York, and did a flash mob where they danced to all her songs. Sara is currently stationed in New York for her work commitments and celebrated her birthday in the city itself.

While her fans went out of their way to wish for Sara, the actress couldn't control herself and got emotional by this grand gesture.

They surprised sara at Times Square OMGGGGGGG THIS IS SO COOL😭❤️ HBD SARA ALI KHAN #HappyBirthdaySaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/cJKFky86qN — Sara’s day🤍 (@mukkumishraa) August 12, 2022



She didn’t know they were gonna surprise her😭❤️ look at her face 🥺❤️#SaraAliKhan

HBD SARA ALI KHAN #HappyBirthdaySaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/eyObCwdebs — Sara’s day🤍 (@mukkumishraa) August 12, 2022



The fans lit up the LED screen with Sara’s pictures which also included pictures of her family and friends along with the birthday girl herself. Also Read - Friendships Day 2022: Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan to Helen-Waheeda Rehman-Asha Parekh, A Look at Bollywood Friendships

best birthday surprise ever, her journey started in NYC, life came a full circle when atrangi album was featured here, it did another circle when she got a surprise in the very lanes she dreamt of being an actor🥺❤️#SaraAliKhan

HBD SARA ALI KHAN #HappyBirthdaySaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/xgv8c3IJvM — Sara’s day🤍 (@mukkumishraa) August 12, 2022

Sara Ali Khan Celebrates Birthday In NYC

Sara celebrated her birthday with friends in NYC and took to her Instagram stories to share some glimpses. In a photo, which was originally put up by her close friend, birthday girl Sara can be seen seated together with her girl pal, as they adorned bright smiles. The Atrangi Re actress is seen donning a pretty yellow outfit, and her hair is seen left open. In front of her a cake was placed all with a lit-up candle on it. In another video, Sara can be seen cutting another cake and even having a bite from this. This time, she is seen dressed in a pretty white shirt.

While on the film front, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal. Sara has wrapped up major portions of two films and is all set to start with the third film, which is yet to be announced.