Sara Ali Khan Calls Salman Khan Uncle: IIFA was a star-studded event held in Abu Dhabi that saw several Bollywood celebrities in attendance, including actors Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and Ananya Panday. In a special teaser shared by Colors, actors Salman Khan and Sara Ali Khan engaged in some amusing banter at the IIFA Awards 2022, leaving the audience in splits. The Chaka Chak girl requests Salman to assist her with a brand endorsement and called him uncle.

Sara says in the video that she wants to create certain brands alongside Salman's uncle. Following which he replies, "Aapki picture gayi (You lost your picture now.)." Sara gets sad and asks, "Meri picture kyun gayi (Why did I lose my picture)." Salman says, "Aapne sabke samne mujhe uncle bulaya (You called me uncle in front of everyone)." Sara quickly replies, "You told me to call you uncle."

Salman Khan reacts to Sara Ali Khan’s uncle remark:

Fans flooded the comment section with fire and laughing emojis. They found the interaction extremely hilarious. One of the users said, “They always create magic on stage.” Another user said, “Hahaha, so cute.” Others called Sara Ali Khan the cutest. What do you think?

IIFA 2022 performances:

IIFA 2022 witnessed actors Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, and others performing at the award ceremony, which was hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul.

IIFA 2022 awards:

Actor Vicky Kaushal won the best actor award at IIFA 2022 for his role in Sardar Udham. For her work in Mimi, Kriti Sanon won the best actress award. Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, also received numerous honors.