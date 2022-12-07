Sara Ali Khan Dedicates Heartfelt Post to Sushant Singh Rajput as Kedarnath Clocks 4 Years

Sara Ali Khan recently dedicated a heartfelt post to Sushant Singh Rajput as Kedarnath clocks four years of its release.

Sara Ali Khan’s Heartfelt Post For Sushant Singh Rajput: Sara Ali Khan recently penned a heartfelt note for her former co-star and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. As her debut movie Kedarnath clocks four years, Sara wrote an emotional gratitude note thanking Sushant and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor. The actor wrote that she learnt a lot about music, films, books, life, acting, stars and the sky from her first co-actor. The 2018 romantic drama was based on the devastating Uttarakhand floods was hailed for the on-screen chemistry between the lead pair. Sara also shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the film shoot.

CHECK OUT SARA ALI KHAN’S EMOTIONAL POST FOR SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT:

SARA ALI KHAN’S HEARTFELT NOTE FOR SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT

The Atrangi Re actor captioned her post as, ” years ago my biggest dream came true. It still feels like a dream and now perhaps always will. ❤️❤️❤️ I’d do anything to go back to August 2017 and shoot every scene of this film again, relive every moment again, learn so much from Sushant about music, films, books, life, acting, stars and the sky, witness every sunrise, sunset and moonrise, listen to the sound of the river, enjoy every plate of Maggi and Kurkure, wake up at 4am to get ready, be introduced and directed by Gattu sir, and just be Mukku all over again.

Thank you for a lifetime of memories. 🎥🤗❤️⛅️🌝🌄#JaiBholenath 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻And as the full moon shines bright tonight, I know Sushant is up there right by his favourite moon, shining like the bright star he always was and always will be 💫From Kedarnath to Andromeda ♾️.”

Sara will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled project with Vicky Kaushal and Pawan Kriplani’s Gaslight co-starring Vikrant Massey.

