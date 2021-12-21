Karan Johar’s most talked-about show, Koffee With Karan now called Koffee Shots With Karan, is returning. Sara Ali Khan and her ‘Atrangi Re‘ co-star Dhanush recently appeared on KJo’s celebrity chat show and spilled some tea. Kedarnath fame was asked to identify four actors she would want at her swayamvar in one of the segments. She named Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, and Vijay Deverakonda without hesitation. The actor who was last seen in Coolie No. 1 had a fun time answering the questions.Also Read - 83 Movie Review Video: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Starrer 83 Is A Thrill-Filled Film, An Ode To India's First World Cup | Watch

In reaction to her responses, Karan reminded her that their wives must be watching. ‘And hopefully their husbands as well,’ Sara swiftly added. Dhanush burst out laughing and looked astonished. Ranveer is married to Deepika Padukone, Varun married long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal earlier this year, and Vicky married Katrina Kaif recently. Also Read - 83 Movie Review: You'll be Proud of Bollywood After Watching This Kabir Khan-Directorial

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Go Romantic From Their New Juhu Apartment and It Will Melt Your Heart

While speaking with Karan, Dhanush discusses his practise of speaking less and says that he is unsure how much he can contribute to the show, but that he is looking forward to having some fun. KJo asks Raanjhanaa fame what he would do if he woke as Rajnikanth one morning. He stated that he would like to continue in the role of Rajinikanth.

Karan introduces the actors at the opening of the trailer. Atrangi Re stars seemed to have had a great time filming this episode, and the viewers can’t wait to watch it. Sara had previously appeared on Karan’s chat show with her father and Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, while Dhanush made his first appearance on the show.