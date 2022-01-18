Sara Ali Khan Drops Fresh Pictures From Maldives: All we need to revitalize and refresh our spirits is a nice trip with our BFFs. Looks like Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan had her side of fun on her recent trip to the Maldives with her girlfriends. The Atrangi Re fame shared a glimpse of her getaway from the vacation. Sara flaunted her incredibly toned form in a bright colour bikini set as she rests on a tropical tree and dances on the beach. Sara is known for keeping her health in check with frequent pilates and gym sessions.Also Read - After Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty Moves to OTT With 'Mission Frontline'

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Sara wrote, “Missing this wind in my hair. Sunkissed face, messy hair. So here’s a glimpse I thought I’d share. All day chilling- not a care Sunrise sunset great vibes everywhere (sic).” If you’re planning a beach vacation, her video is guaranteed to motivate you to get in shape. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Rides a Tractor As She Shares BTS Pics From The Sets of 'Atrangi Re'

During her vacation, the 26-year-old actor wore the cutest outfits, took a lot of selfies, did a bicycle ride, swam like a fish, and meditated. She didn’t leave any stone unturned in her quest to captivate her audience. Her stylish bikinis looked stunning against the backdrop of the water and blue sky. Netizens were taken aback by her looks and dropped heart and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, “You look so sooo soooo pretty.” While many called her stunning, beautiful, and gorgeous.

While on the work front, Sara Ali Khan has been filming with Vicky Kaushal in Indore for director Laxman Utekar’s next project. The film, which began production in November, is set to hit theatres in 2022.