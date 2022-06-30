Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan who is currently in London along with a few of her close ones shared pictures of herself working out amidst the holidays. Taking to her social media, Sara Ali Khan shared a few pictures of herself showing off her washboard abs and looking more fit than ever. She chose to wear a black sports outfit, top to bottom. In the caption, the actress wrote “You don’t take a holiday from work out, you holiday TO work out! 🥊 🏃‍♀️🏋️‍♀️”Also Read - Alia Bhatt's New Pics: Karan Johar's 'Rani' Poses With 'Rocky' Ranveer Singh in London

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)



While on the work front, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's Latest Hollywood Crush Zendaya Is Breaking The Internet With Her Stunning Photoshoot- See Pics

On a related note, London has become the hotspot for many Bollywood stars this summer. Popular celebs including Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, and Manish Malhotra are currently holidaying in London. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Glows in Her First Photos Post Pregnancy Announcement From London, Poses With Karan Johar And Manish Malhotra

Alia Bhatt who recently announced her pregnancy is also shooting for her debut Hollywood film in London. In-fact she also featured with her co-star Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s Insta post. Alia and Ranveer, who co-star in Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, posed for a picture for the filmmaker in London.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have also been in the UK on a vacation with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

We cannot wait to see more of these celebs’ London diaries.