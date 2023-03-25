Home

Sara Ali Khan Makes Parents Amrita Singh-Saif Ali Khan Feel Guilty About Divorce: ‘Played Victim Card’

Sara Ali Khan confessed that she and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan used to play the victim cards after their parents Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's divorce.

Sara Ali Khan, who is coming up with her latest film Gaslight, has confessed that she has gaslighted her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh in real. The actress revealed she and her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan used o play victims, children of divorced parents so that they give them what they want. Sara Ali Khan jokingly said she still does it sometimes in an interview. “Sometimes, we played the victim card. Like the obvious way, in my family dynamic. Like, ‘Abba is not here mummy, give this to us,’ at the age of 11, or, ‘Abba, you don’t live with us, give this to us,’ at the age of 15”, Sara told.

Sara continued, “Replace 11 and 15 with 26” which means she has still done this. After the divorce of Amrita and Saif, Sara and Ibrahim were brought up by their mother.

In a 2021 interview, the actresss had commented, “Even at the age of nine-year-old, I think I had the maturity to see that these two people living together in our home were not happy. And suddenly, they were much happier living in two new homes. For instance, my mom, who I don’t think had laughed in 10 years, was suddenly happy, beautiful, and excited, like she deserves to be. Why would I be unhappy if I have two happy parents in two happy homes?”

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh had tied the knot in 1991 and their daughter Sara Ali Khan was born in 1995 whereas son Ibrahim Ali Khan in 2001. The two got divorced in 2004 after 13 years of marriage. Later, Saif married Kareena in 2012 and welcomed two kids with her, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016, and Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021.

Gaslight is a psychological thriller film, directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. It is scheduled to be released on 31 March 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar.

