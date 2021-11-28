Mumbai: Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan is back with her hilarious knock-knock jokes, but this time with actor Vicky Kaushal, who is rumoured to be getting married soon with lady love Katrina Kaif. Sara shared a clip where she is seen sitting in a vanity with Vicky. Sara Ali Khan promotes her latest album Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re. She started with the catchy words, Knock-knock Vicky asked, Who’s there? Vicky replied, Hey Chak, who is the name of the bird. Sara began to play the song Chaka Chak, photographing Vicky, who could be seen grooving to it.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Farah Khan-Karan Johar To Choreograph For Sangeet Ceremony, Deets Inside

While sharing the video, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "Sara knocks ✊ @vickykaushal09 rocks ✌️ Time to set your clocks ⏰ Chakachak tomorrow- out of the box 🎁 #SaraKiShayari #RinkuKiTayari".

In terms of the Chaka Chak song, this is the first track to be released from the much-anticipated film Atrangi Re, which stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. Atrangi Re's trailer was released on Wednesday, and it will be available on Disney and Hotstar only on December 24.