Actor Sara Ali Khan is having the best time of her life in the tropical islands of the Maldives. She has lightened up Instagram by sharing back-to-back oh-so-hot swimwear pictures. The recent one has been shared an hour back and the gorgeous diva looks amazing in a printed blue monokini from The Beach Company. The blue swimwear is known as ‘Veni Vedi Amavi – Monokini’ and is priced at Rs. 4,200 only. The Coolie No. 1 actor is currently enjoying with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in the Maldives. She has been sharing stunning photos from her getaway. On Saturday afternoon, she posted a picture of herself posing in a blue monokini soaking in the sun. She captioned the post as: “Sky above, Sand below ☀️ 🏝 Live in the moment- Go with the flow 🌊

Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Soaks the Sun in Maldives Wearing a Multi-coloured Co-ords by Shivan and Narresh Worth 53K| See PICS

The blue monokini is a hand-painted watercolor illustration by designer Esha Lal inspired by spring. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Channeling All Fall Vibes in Check Printed Off-Shoulder Dress Worth Rs 36K, See PICS

Sara Ali Khan has packed beautiful dresses for her vacation. She shared a slew of pictures in a multi-coloured co-ords by designer duo Shivan and Narresh. She wore a comfortable and stylish bikini set which featured a scooped neck top with seamed cups that gave it a vintage feel. She teamed up her look with a multi-coloured paneyo. The over all look costed around Rs 53K.

What do you think of Sara’s beach looks?