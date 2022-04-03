Sara Ali Khan Beach Look: Actor Sara Ali Khan‘s travel chronicles have a huge fan base. The actor is frequently travelling to several places, providing a visual treat for her admirers. Beach baby Sara shared a slew of photos from her vacation and her colourful bikini has grabbed our attention. Atrangi Re actor appeared to be completely enthralling in her pictures.Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor’s Fitness Trainer Shares 4 Cardio Exercises You Can Practise at Home With Ease | Watch Video

She was dressed in a stunning multi-colored bikini that showed off her flawless form, and her smile added to her beauty for the pictures. Her attire was completed with multi-colored hoop earrings. The scenery that opened in front of her was breathtaking. Taking to her Instagram, Sara shared her photos in her multicoloured bikini and captioned them, “Sun, Sea and Sand,” along with beach apt emojis like sun, waves, rainbow. Also Read - Ibrahim Ali Khan’s 21st: Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, And Others Pen Heartwarming Wishes For The Birthday Boy

Her post was a huge hit right away, and it gained traction in a matter of minutes. Sara’s fans went crazy for her and showered her with love and praises from all around. Her admirers dropped heart and fire emojis on her post. No doubt, Sara was setting the temperating soaring with her beach looks.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey. She will also be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s film. The two have wrapped up their film in Indore.

