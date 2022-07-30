Sara Ali Khan Ramp Walk Pics: Sara Ali Khan on Friday walked the ramp for Falguni and Shane Peacock at FDCI India Couture Week 2022. The actress closed the show for the famous designer duo at the Indian Couture Week looking breathtakingly gorgeous in a beautiful heavily embellished blue evening gown, no wonder Sara set the white-french renaissance-themed ramp on fire! Confident and beautiful, Sara finished her walk with a charming ‘adaab’ and her signature ‘Namaste’ style.Also Read - Shahid-Mira, Malaika-Arjun, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday,Aryan Khan And Others Attend Star-Studded Party For Russo Brothers

Sara exuded the royal charm as she walked the ramp with confidence and grace, take a look at pictures and video of Sara owning the ramp in her true Nawabi style.

Sara Ali Khan Dazzles On Ramp

After her ramp walk, Sara spoke about what her go-to date night outfit would be. When asked what she likes wearing on dates she chuckled and mentioned that she loves wearing salwar kameez. Sara said, “my go-to date outfit would be a white chikankari salwar kameez and something neon with it that doesn’t match at all!”

When asked what kind of make-up she would go with, Sara said, “just lip balm, nothing else.” Well, it’s not a surprise that Sara has mentioned Salwar Kameez, she is very often snapped by paparazzi wearing one.

The designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock presented their latest collection ‘Love Forever’ on Friday. Inspired by Art Nouveau and the magnitude of French architecture where the elements are married to the Indian architectural facets like the minarets, archways, and domes, the designer duo put together a dreamy, aesthetically pleasing show. The Indo-Parisian culture was reflected in every silhouette.

Cropped blouses with sheer, feather, and ruffle details were teamed with chrome applique and crystal work embedded to curate structured Lehengas.