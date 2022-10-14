Sara Ali Khan Again Spotted With Shubman Gill: Sara Ali Khan was once again spotted with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. It was earlier reported that the actor is dating the cricketer when the duo was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai. In a viral clip it is being claimed that Sara and Shubman travelled in the same flight as both of them were also seen in the same hotel. In no time netizens came up with hilarious memes reacting to the video clip. Shubman was rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara previously as per multiple media portals.Also Read - Doctor G Review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rakul Preet Starrer Quirky Social Dramedy is a One-Time Watch

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL CLIP OF SARA ALI KHAN AND SHUBMAN GILL:

Sara & Shubman Gill spotted together in Hotel & flight 👀 pic.twitter.com/AjVBCOaOTW — Cricpedia (@_Cricpedia) October 13, 2022

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION ON SARA ALI KHAN AND SHUBMAN GILL’S VIRAL CLIP:

Batting par dhyaan de do Gill Beta , abhi Jagah fix nahi hui hai team mai, n so many potential Openers are in line. — Akshay (@Akshay55489384) October 14, 2022

Iska alag hi game chal rha hai 🤣😭 — Kaustubh21 🇮🇳 (@beingded678) October 13, 2022

RIP privacy 😂 — Shreeramana Bhat 🇮🇳 (@shreeraman2009) October 14, 2022

Rumors can be spreaded easily whether if they are Celebrities But Only They can reveal the Truth❤️🌝 pic.twitter.com/3qLOQPfRos — Saranya Kumaravel_72 (@imsaranyask_72) October 14, 2022

Love is in the air…. — Biki Sharma (@sharmabiki706) October 14, 2022

Shubman is an Indian international cricketer who plays for Punjab in domestic cricket as a right-handed opening batsman. He was the vice-captain of the India U-19 team for 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled project opposite Vicky Kaushal. She is also working on Gaslight co-starring Vikrant Massey.

For more updates on Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill, check out this space at India.com.