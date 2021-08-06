Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who is Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s elder daughter, stays with her mother. In a latest interview with Voot, Sara Ali Khan opened up about why Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s separation was the best decision for the entire family. Sara Ali Khan thinks if two persons in a relationship are not happy, it’s better to part ways. “It’s very simple. If you see there are two options. Either live in the same house where no one is happy or live separately, where everyone is happy with their own lives, and you also get a different kind of love and warmth every time you meet”, Sara said.Also Read - 'Naak Kaat Di’: Sara Ali Khan Gets Nose Injury, Apologises to Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan With ‘Knock-Knock’ Joke

Amrita and Sara don’t only share a mother-daughter bond, but they have turned into best friends. “I live with my mother. She’s my best friend means everything to me. I have a father too who is always available on the phone, and I can meet him whenever I want. I don’t think they were happy together ultimately, so I guess to separate was the best decision to make at the time,” Sara added. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Shows How to Do Hanging Leg Raises Right in New Workout Video, Katrina Kaif is Impressed

The Kedarnath actor added both Saif and Amrita are happy in their own world because of that their kids are happy too. “All of us are much happier than we would have been for sure. So, everything happens for a reason,” Sara concluded. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Newborn Son Jeh Ali Khan's First-Ever Pic, Baby Boy Looks Like Brother Taimur

A few months ago, Sara Ali Khan opened up on her equation with Kareena Kapoor Khan. In fact, Bebo also shares a great equation with Sara and Ibrahim and the latter two are also quite fond of the actor and her kids Taimur Ali Khan and the little one. Sara said, “As far as our personal equation is concerned, I was clear from the beginning that anyone who makes my father happy – not specifically Kareena – makes me happy. Anyone, he loves, I love. I don’t need to know who that person is. It’s about my father. Having said that, Kareena and I became friends and have a healthy equation regardless of the fact that we’ve conducted ourselves with dignity. It’s also easy for me to love and accept Kareena because I have a mom, who makes me feel everything’s fine. She got me ready for my father’s wedding with Kareena. So when you have a mother saying, ‘Yeh earrings mat peheno, doosri chandbali peheno’… and if that’s the vibe at home, then you’re comfortable enough to take anything on.”