After sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, another sibling duo of Tinsel Town, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen spilling the beans on each other and this time the latter were joined by actor-mom Amrita Singh. Keeping the session lit with their answers to the fun round of questions, the trio broke the Internet with their TikTok video crossing over 4.1 million views. Also Read - 'Hum Bachpan se Aise Hai'! Sara Ali Khan is a Poser Since Childhood And THESE Pictures Are The Proof!

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared the video featuring her and Ibrahim seated on the couch while Amrita stood behind them. The trio, in their round of agreements and disagreements, concluded that Sara got the most whoppings while growing up and also the rebel child of the two. While Amrita pointed at Sara on who talked back the most, the diva was seen pointing at Ibrahim. The trio agreed that it was also Sara who got good grades at the school. Sharing the challenge, Sara captioned the video, “The only thing that we can always agree on is Singh is King (sic).” Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Talks About Sara Ali Khan Dealing With Love Aaj Kal Failure, Says 'She's Tough And Smart'

On another note, the fast-spreading COVID-19 has forced the country into another lockdown owing to which citizens can be seen spending quality time at home with their families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extention of the lockdown till May 03 in order to combat the pandemic. Many celebrities have come forward to do their bit to support the wage workers and the immigrants from other states who are worst affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Sara Ali Khan too contributed to the PM CARES Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra).

With the lockdown and the growing spread of the coronavirus pushing all film releases to a later date in the second half of the year, Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 is also being delayed. A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the film which also features Varun Dhawan has been pushed ahead and is ‘definitely not arriving in May’. The report adds that the producers of all big films are going to sit together to decide on the release dates of their films once the lockdown is over.