Sara Ali Khan Responds to Being Trolled Over Her Shiva Temple Visit, Says ‘I Don’t Care’

Sara Ali Khan recently responded to being trolled over her pictures from Lord Shiva temple during Shivratri.

Sara Ali Khan Responds to Being Trolled Over Her Shiva Temple Visit: Sara Ali Khan, who is gearing up for her OTT release Gaslight, is always honest and upfront in her interviews. The actor never shies away in expressing her views and is mostly candid about her professional and personal lives. Be it her family holidays or solo travel hikes, Sara keeps her fans and followers updated about her life. Netizens often admire her pictures and reels on Instagram. Apart from her beach vacations, she is also very much fond of travelling to hill stations. She had travelled with Janhvi Kapoor to Kedarnath, a place which is very much closer to her heart. The actor’s debut movie was Kedarnath opposite the talented artist late Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie also highlighted on the devotion towards Lord Shiva. Recently, Sara also posted a photo in front of a Shivling (a short cylindrical pillar symbolizing Lord Shiva, the supreme deity controlling life and destruction) at a temple for which she was massively trolled.

CHECK OUT SARA ALI KHAN’S VIRAL PHOTOS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

SARA ALI KHAN RESPONDS TO CRITICISM OVER SHIVA TEMPLE VISIT

Now, the Gaslight actor has responded to the trolls about the same. Sara had shared a series of pictures from her Mahadeva temple visit on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. The salwar-suit clad actress also had tilak mark on her forehead. She had posted photos from her various Shiva temple visits including Kedarnath. Sara captioned her post as “Jai Bholenath 🕉️🙏🏻🔱❤️#mahashivratri #harharmahadev.” A section of online trolls wrote communal remarks questioning her faith and objected to her temple visit. Now, she has finally broken silence over facing criticism from online bullies over her temple visit. In an interaction with Navbharat Times she said “If the audience has any complaints about my work, it can be a problem for me too, because I only act for my fans. But if anyone has a problem with my personal things or my lifestyle, I don’t care.”

Sara is all geared up for her Disney+Hotstar release Gaslight, co-starring Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, releasing on March 31, 2023. She will also be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan and Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino as well.

